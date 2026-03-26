LNG Canada selects Técnicas Reunidas for engineering contract

LNG Canada, a joint venture between Shell, Petronas, PetroChina, Mitsubishi Corp., and KOGAS, has selected TR Canada E&C to carry out the FEED services for Phase 2 of Coastal GasLink, located in British Columbia, on Canada’s west coast.

The FEED work will support planning for a potential Phase 2, including additional compression facilities for the Coastal GasLink Pipeline, which is owned and operated by TC Energy and its partners. LNG Canada is working with Coastal GasLink under an integrated commercial model to advance Phase 2 planning. If approved, Phase 2 would double the pipeline’s natural gas capacity using the existing infrastructure.

The now complete pipeline was always envisioned to potentially deliver up to 5 billion ft3/d of natural gas, an increase from the current 2.1 billion ft3/d. Phase 2 will include the construction and operation of five additional compressor stations with compression turbines of 30 MW, as well as modifications to both existing and planned facilities at various points along the pipeline route.

The scope awarded to Técnicas Reunidas includes the initial engineering and project design, along with the assessment of the potential project costs and scope for the facilities work. These activities will support the technical analysis as LNG Canada continues to explore pathways to a potential final investment decision (FID).

The award of this contract follows the work previously performed by Técnicas Reunidas in an earlier project phase, where the company provided consulting and engineering services.

Arthur Crossley, Chief Commercial Officer of Técnicas Reunidas, said: “This contributes to our goal of strengthening collaboration with global LNG developers participating in the LNG Canada joint venture, as well as boosting our growth in service contracts, which is a fundamental pillar of our strategic plan.”