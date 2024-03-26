OPW announces launch of OPW Clean Energy Solutions website

OPW has announced the launch of a new website for its OPW Clean Energy Solutions (CES) business unit. Found at www.opwces.com, the new website will be the digital home for the following OPW CES product brands:

RegO ® Products: Based in Elon, North Carolina, RegO Products is the global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacture of valves and flow controls for use in the safe and cost-effective production, storage and transport of industrial gases, cryogenic liquids and alternative fuels, such as LNG, LPG, and hydrogen.

Acme Cryogenics: Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Acme Cryogenics specialises in providing mission-critical cryogenic products and services formulated to facilitate the production, storage, and distribution of cryogenic liquids and gases.

The new convenient and efficient opwces.com gives operators in this market space a one-stop location to learn all about the standard-setting product offerings offered by the OPW CES brands. The ability to easily navigate the site is driven by an intuitive interface that enables faster access to a wider range of product and solution options. On the site, visitors will discover a vast selection of hydrogen, industrial gas and LNG solutions curated to meet specific end-user needs. Product offerings are categorised by 12 different markets, three distinct industries and an array of applications, with a fully optimised product-search feature that instantly takes visitors where they need to go.

In addition, the current regoproducts.com website will remain active and serve as the central hub for RegO propane energy products, including LPG and ammonia. Scheduled for a remodel later this year, the site will continue to host comprehensive product information and resources, ensuring uninterrupted access for customers.