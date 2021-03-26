Excelerate Energy adds to the team

Excelerate Energy is pleased to share that Antonio Pinho has joined the team as Commercial Director for Brazil. His addition comes as Excelerate continues to strengthen its position in South America to meet the growing demand for reliable energy in the region. Antonio joined the company on 4 March 2021, and will provide new leadership for Excelerate’s Rio de Janeiro office.

Since 2012, Excelerate has provided regasification services to Brazil, complementing the country’s hydropower and diminishing pipeline imports. With demand for gas-fired power generation projected to rise over the next decade in South America’s largest economy, Brazil has aimed to establish a more competitive gas market with private participants. Antonio will lead Excelerate in bringing flexible, integrated LNG to power solutions to the country.

“Adding Antonio to our team in Brazil is a win-win for both Excelerate and Brazil, as we work hand in hand to deliver reliable energy to the region,” shared EVP and Chief Commercial Officer Daniel Bustos.

Antonio brings over 20 years of experience in commercial and business development in the oil and gas industry. Prior to Excelerate, Antonio was the Busi-ness Development Director at Atlantic, Gulf, and Pacific Company (AG&P), a global gas and LNG logistics company, and focused on the development of regasification terminals and small scale LNG projects in the Americas region. He also worked as Business Development Director for Zenith Energy, a global liquid bulk terminal company backed by Warburg Pincus, where he developed and executed several projects and M&A deals in the Americas and Europe. Antonio began his career at Vopak, a global leader in liquid bulk terminals, and spent 10 years in several leading positions in sales, marketing, and business development in the Americas.

Antonio received his MBA in Marketing from the Fundação Getulio Vargas, Brazil. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil.