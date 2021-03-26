Call for capacity subscriptions at Fos Cavaou LNG terminal

The Open Season Fos Cavaou 2021 is initiated in response to a high level of market interest expressed over the past few months, and aims to make available additional primary capacity achieved through technical and regulatory debottlenecking, as well as capacity extension beyond 2030.

1.0 billion m 3 /y from January 2022.

/y from January 2022. 2.5 billion m 3 /y from January 2024.

/y from January 2024. 4.5 billion m3/y from April 2030 until 2045 or more.

The Open Season Fos Cavaou 2021 will consist of the two following phases:

A non-binding call for interest, which is expected to last for three months, in order to precisely assess the market needs.

A binding Open Season, which is expected during the second semester 2021, in order to perform a market test based on binding commitments of the parties.

Registration for the Open Season Fos Cavaou 2021, which is now opened, represents a very attractive opportunity for LNG market players to subscribe long-term regasification capacity with a major operator, in a strategic location on the Mediterranean coast, in the heart of the industrial zone of the port of Marseille-Fos.

Fos Cavaou, at the crossroads of maritime routes and major gas infrastructures, offers a privileged access to all European gas markets and the small scale potential in a key Mediterranean location.