Woodside to sell 15.1% Scarborough interest to JERA

Woodside has broadened its strategic relationship with JERA through a transaction that involves three core elements: equity in the Scarborough joint venture (JV); LNG offtake; and collaboration on opportunities in new energy and lower carbon services.

Woodside has signed a binding sale and purchase agreement with JERA for the sale of a 15.1% non-operating participating interest in the Scarborough JV for an estimated total consideration of US$1400 million. This comprises the purchase price of approximately US$740 million, and reimbursement to Woodside for JERA’s share of expenditure incurred from the transaction effective date of 1 January 2022. Completion of the transaction is expected in 2H24.

Woodside and JERA have also entered into a non-binding heads of agreement for the sale and purchase of six LNG cargoes on a delivered ex-ship basis per year for 10 years, commencing in 2026 from Woodside’s global portfolio.

A non-binding agreement for new energy collaboration including potential opportunities in ammonia, hydrogen, carbon management technology, and carbon capture and storage was also signed to support common decarbonisation ambitions.

Woodside CEO, Meg O’Neill, said: “Woodside welcomes Japan’s largest utility, JERA, into the Scarborough JV. This builds on a long history of collaboration, starting in 1989 with LNG sales from the North West Shelf to JERA’s parent companies, Tokyo Electric and Chubu Electric.

“JERA’s participation in the Scarborough JV, which will also include LNG Japan, is a further demonstration of the importance of the project to Japanese customers and confidence in long-term demand.

“Scarborough is a world-class project which will provide reliable energy for our customers in the Asian region, including in Japan. LNG continues to be an important energy source for Japan and one which supports the country’s decarbonisation ambitions.

“In Australia, the Scarborough Energy Project will provide local jobs and contracting opportunities and deliver tax revenue to State and Federal Governments.

“We are also looking forward to exploring new energy and business opportunities alongside JERA. These have the potential to further our shared ambitions to develop new energy value chains between Australia and Japan,” she concluded.

Yukio Kani, JERA Global CEO and Chair, added: “Solving the world’s energy issues requires deep collaboration to tackle challenges one by one with reliable partners. I am grateful for the open and engaging dialogue I have had with Woodside CEO, Meg O’Neill. I look forward to further developing our relationship with Woodside, a global player in LNG, and to promote new initiatives to achieve decarbonisation.”

Completion of the Scarborough equity transaction is subject to conditions precedent including Foreign Investment Review Board approval, National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator approvals, Western Australia Government approvals, and satisfaction of requisite financing approvals.

The transaction also includes an option for JERA to acquire a 15.1% non-operating participating interest in the Thebe and Jupiter fields, as well as a non-binding agreement that outlines a long-term collaboration to pursue opportunities for additional feed gas and joint investment in offshore gas fields for future tieback to the Pluto LNG facility via Scarborough infrastructure. A non-binding agreement has also been signed for Woodside to provide carbon management services to assist JERA to meet its obligations associated with its share of carbon emissions from the Scarborough JV.

Following completion of the sale of equity to JERA, Woodside will hold a 74.9% interest in the Scarborough JV, and remain as operator.