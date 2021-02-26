LNG-powered short-sea vessel to complete maiden voyage

The Containerships Borealis will arrive at the Short-sea Terminal of Rotterdam, Heijplaat, on Monday morning, 1 March. It is the newest LNG-powered vessel of the subsidiary of CMA CGM. The vessel is 170 m long, with a breadth of 27 m and a capacity of 1400 TEUs.

The Containerships shipping company is active in intra-European transport. It operates 32 vessels and has 700 trucks as well as train and inland shipping facilities.

Four of these are LNG-powered vessels already: Containerships Nord, Containerships Aurora, Containerships Polar, and Containerships Arctic. Containerships Borealis is the tenth vessel of parent company CMA CGM running on LNG. The shipping company aims at having 26 vessels at its disposal that are powered by natural gas by 2022.

Like the Port of Rotterdam Authority, CMA CGM encourages the energy transition in shipping from fuel oil to LNG as a fuel for maritime shipping.