YPF and Río Negro establish regulatory framework for Argentina LNG project

YPF and the government of the Province of Río Negro have signed a framework agreement establishing the regulatory and institutional co-operation framework aimed at promoting the development of the Argentina LNG project. The signing was led by YPF’s President and CEO, Horacio Marín, and the Governor of Río Negro, Alberto Weretilneck.

Marín said: “This joint framework represents a key step forward in advancing a strategic project that will position Argentina as a reliable global energy supplier, generate quality employment, and promote long-term investment.”

The agreement provides for 30 years of fiscal and regulatory stability, complementary to the LargeScale Investment Incentive Regime (RIGI), ensuring predictability for investors participating in the LNG project’s value chain. It also establishes clear conditions for relevant non-tax aspects related to the execution of the project within the Province.

Weretilneck added: “Río Negro is at the forefront of Argentina's energy transition, but projects like this one are also the basis for a profound change in Río Negro's productive matrix. Río Negro continues to change with its sights set on development and the creation of genuine employment.”

In addition to the fiscal framework, the agreement incorporates a Technical and Professional Training Program aimed at strengthening local capabilities and promoting employment in the project’s area of influence. The programme will be jointly promoted by YPF, companies linked to the project, Fundación YPF, and educational institutions designated by the Province. Its objective is to foster the technical and professional training of the human resources required for the development of the LNG industry value chain in Río Negro, consolidating training opportunities for young people and local workers.