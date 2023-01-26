S5 Agency World signs deal with Deutsche ReGas

S5 Agency World (S5) has agreed a contract with Deutsche ReGas to act as terminal agent at its new Deutsche Ostsee LNG terminal at Lubmin Port, on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast. The new LNG terminal will process LNG imports into Germany and has a regasification capacity of up to 5.2 billion m3/y of natural gas.

The agreement will see S5 Agency World manage the incoming clearance, pilot co-ordination, and necessary paperwork for three shuttle tankers working between an FSU moored near the port in the Baltic Sea and the floating regasification vessel Neptune at the Lubmin terminal. S5’s experience working with gas carriers will be crucial to this part of the project. The S5 team will handle all port calls for the project as part of its exclusive contract.

As Germany continues to develop infrastructure to support the import of LNG for its energy system, the construction of floating regasification plants is accelerating across the country. The Lubmin LNG terminal, which has already been feeding gas into the grid during test operations since the beginning of January, is the first privately financed LNG terminal in Germany. S5’s leading expertise in the gas sector and its experience of the technical challenges of managing gas carriers in port makes it an ideal partner for Deutsche ReGas at the Lubmin terminal.

Jason Berman, Chief Commercial Officer, S5 Agency World, said: “We are very pleased to be working with Deutsche ReGas on this very important project for the region and for Germany. We will bring all our experience working with LNG carriers around the world to this project to ensure the shuttle tankers are able to operate smoothly between the storage vessel and the floating regasification plant that will boost gas supply for the German market. We look forward to working with Deutsche ReGas and all parties involved in the project.”

Stephan Knabe, Chairman at Deutsche ReGas, commented: “S5 Agency World brings the experience and expertise in the field of LNG carriers to manage the vessel movements necessary for smooth operations and ensure the Lubmin terminal is fully utilised. With Germany needing to make up a shortfall in gas for power across the country, we are pleased to be working with the S5 team as they bring a focus on high-quality, efficient operations as one of the gas sector’s leading port agents.”

S5 Agency World’s port services team will immediately begin working with the Deutsche Ostsee team to put in place the processes to ensure smooth management of the daily vessel trips from the storage vessel to the terminal. S5’s team will be based in an office on site at the Lubmin port to support vessel movements.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.