MOL’s LNG carrier for Uniper enters service

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd has announced that on 25 January, the LNG carrier LNG Rosenrot, jointly ordered by MOL and Itochu Corporation was delivered at the Okpo shipyard by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd (DSME) in South Korea. The ship has entered into a transportation service contract with Uniper Global Commodities SE, 100% owned by one of the largest European gas and electricity companies, Uniper SE.

The LNG Rosenrot is a sister vessel of LNG Schneeweisschen that was delivered on 31 July 2018 and is serving under transportation service for Uniper Global Commodities SE. LNG Rosenrot is equipped with the slow-speed two-stroke engine (X-DF) made by Winterthur Gas & Diesel, which can run on natural gas, MGO and heavy fuel oil, and takes the main engine’s efficiency to the next level. X-DF technologies will make LNG transport more efficient and economical.

MOL, as one of the world’s leading LNG carrier owner/operators, will service Uniper by providing safe, reliable, and the highest possible quality LNG transportation services, and will, as ever, meet high expectations of its global customers by leveraging its accumulated experience and know-how and bringing solutions utilising the state-of-the-art marine technologies.

LNG Rosenrot

Length: 297.9 m.

Breadth: 47.90 m.

Draft: 11.50 m.

LNG tank: Membrane type.

Cargo tank capacity: 180 000 m 3 .

. Main engine: X-DF double-engine, twin-shaft system.

Speed: 19.5 knots.

Shipbuilder: DSME.

Ship management company: MOL LNG Transport (Europe) Ltd.

Shipowner: MOL 80%, Itochu 20%.