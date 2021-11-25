SHI demonstrates natural gas liquefaction system

Samsung Heavy Industries announced on 18 November that it successfully held a demonstration ceremony at the Geoje shipyard for ‘SENSE IV (SAMSUNG Enhanced Nitrogen Split Expansion IV)’, SHI's in-house innovative natural gas liquefaction system.

The ceremony was attended by many major LNG producers and classification societies highlighting the high expectations.

The natural gas liquefaction system, called ‘an LNG plant on the sea"’, is one of the main processes of floating LNG (FLNG). It is a technology that separates oil from gasoil and liquefies natural gas at under -162°C, reducing its volume 600 times.

This system is a key technology in the LNG industry that can increase global supply by enabling long-distance and large scale transportation of natural gas more economically.

'SENSE IV', developed by SHI, can produce more than 2 million tpy of LNG and reduce power consumption (which is required to produce 1 t of LNG) by up to 14% compared to existing gas expansion liquefaction process, meaning high energy efficiency. SHI's competitiveness for FLNG has been further strengthened as a result of the successful pilot test and demonstration.

Young-Gyu Kang, EVP of Offshore Projects Development & Execution at SHI, said "The successful development and demonstration of SENSE IV will further improve product reliability of the full LNG value chain including production, transportation, storage, and supply of natural gas”, adding “SHI can leap forward as 'a total LNG solution provider' with our capacity of EPC.”