HAM delivers LNG refuelling service station to Novatek

HAM Group has delivered an LNG refuelling station to Novatek Green Energy, a subsidiary of Novatek PAO. The station was designed, built, and commissioned by HAM Criogénica.

This LNG refuelling station is located in Zgorzelec, Poland. It has a vertical tank of 80 m3 and two LNG dispensers, which is suitable for refuelling trucks and heavy vehicles. The design by HAM Criogénica allows for an easy expansion of the gas station, with two more LNG dispensers.

The project has been possible thanks to Novatek Green Energy which is responsible for the sale of LNG and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in European countries. Novatek Green Energy was set up in September 2009, whereas its distribution activity was commenced in 2010. The main goal of the company is to provide good-quality gas for customers in Poland, whilst guaranteeing the quality, safety, and professional service. The company has appropriate warehousing and logistics infrastructure, prepared for delivering gas to customers all over Poland.