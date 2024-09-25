TotalEnergies signs long-term LNG SPA with CNOOC
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
In line with its strategy to grow its long-term LNG sales, TotalEnergies announces a five-year extension of its sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with CNOOC, for the delivery of 1.25 million tpy of LNG to China until 2034.
“We are pleased to strengthen our ties with CNOOC, a key partner for the Company in the world’s largest LNG importing country. This agreement allows us to continue securing long-term sales in Asia and reduce our exposure to spot market gas prices,” said Gregory Joffroy, Senior Vice President, LNG at TotalEnergies.
