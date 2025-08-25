BKP launches new power project in Iraq

BKPS, a Karpowership affiliate, has signed the contract with Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity and the General Company for Electric Energy Production/Southern to launch a new power generation project in Iraq, delivering rapid, reliable, and af-fordable electricity to strengthen the country’s energy security.

The project will supply up to 590 MW of electricity through Karpowership’s two signature Powership vessels. Under the agreement, the company will provide electricity for an initial contract period of 71 days, playing a critical role in stabilising the national grid and meeting demand.

“We are honoured to partner with Iraq, in advancing its energy resilience,” said Zeynep Harezi Yilmaz, Chief Commercial Officer at Karpowership. “This project represents a strong step toward bridging the electricity gap and aligns with our mission to provide rapid, flexible, and reliable power wherever it is needed most.”

The Powerships will be deployed to the Khor Al Zubair and Umm Qasr ports in Basra and are expected to begin operations in August 2025. The Powerships, which are multi-fuel enabled and entirely self-contained with everything needed to function onboard, will provide a cost-effective, rapidly deployable solution that avoids the lengthy construction timelines of land-based power infrastructure.