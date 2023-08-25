QatarEnergy awards Técnicas Reunidas additional EPC work for North Field South Project

QatarEnergy has awarded Técnicas Reunidas additional EPC work including the pipelines, interconnections, ancillary systems, and other supporting components for the LNG offplot facilities for the North Field South Project.

This award reinforces the relationship between QatarEnergy and Técnicas Reunidas, which is currently executing the EPC works for the expansion of the condensate, LPG, and MEG storage, distribution, and associated facilities for the North Field Expansion Project. Tecnicas Reunidas is also executing the EPC works for the sulfur handling facility for the North Field Expansion Project in a joint venture with Wison Engineering Ltd.

The new scope includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of a range of offplot facilities. These include the LNG rundown lines, boil–off gas (BOG) recovery and utility pipelines that will connect the southern part of Ras Laffan Industrial City (RLIC) to new storage tanks and export facilities in RLIC.

The scope of the project also includes the commissioning of LNG tanks, an LNG loading berth, BOG compressors, and associated equipment.

The total contract value is around US$560 million.

The North Field, located north–east of the Qatar peninsula, is the largest non–associated natural gas field in the world. It makes Qatar the country with the third largest proven reserves in the world, estimated at 10% of the world’s known natural gas reserves.

This award cements Técnicas Reunidas’ relationship with QatarEnergy as Tecnicas Reunidas has been working on large scale projects related to the expansion of the North Field since 2021.