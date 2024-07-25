Chevron’s Taro Ultra Advanced 40 granted Gas Validation status by WinGD

Chevron Marine Lubricants’ Taro Ultra Advanced 40 formulation has been granted LNG Validation status by Swiss marine power company WinGD. It covers all WinGD gas (LNG burning) engines and follows the previously granted ‘gas general use’ approval, which allows Chevron’s Taro Ultra Advanced 40 to be used for lubricating all WinGD’s gas engines.

Taro Ultra Advanced 40 is designed to provide improved marine engine protection over previous generations of low Base Number (BN) formulations. It helps keep pistons clean at moderate BN and oil ash level. Furthermore, it provides robust cylinder lubrication for the latest generation large, low-speed, marine diesel engines equipped with exhaust abatement technologies operating with a range of low and up to zero sulfur fuels, including VLSFO, ULSFO, LNG, and methanol.

The vigorous test protocols were carried out in conjunction with representatives from WinGD. This latest validation of Taro Ultra Advanced 40 follows an earlier no objection letter (NOL) from MAN Energy Solutions, further attesting to the oil’s effectiveness.

“The rapid transformation towards lower carbon marine operations means that ship engines today are operating with a range of different fuels,” commented Luc Verbeeke, Senior Staff Engineer at Chevron Marine Lubricants. “This makes lubrication all the more critical, which is why the advanced formulation of Taro Ultra Advanced 40 is so important in ensuring the highest level of engine protection.”

“We continuously seek innovative lubrication solutions to accommodate the marine sector’s evolving fuel mix, regulatory landscape, and market demands,” said Frank Venter of WinGD. “The validation process itself with Chevron has been excellent, and this outcome is a result of sustained hard work by Chevron and all parties involved.”

It is widely recognised that LNG Validation (previously ‘DF Validation’) is a mark of quality that is valued by customers. It can be considered a competitive advantage for the product.