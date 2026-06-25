Petrovietnam and Nebula Energy advance co-operation

Save to read list Published by Jessica Casey , Editor LNG Industry , Thursday, 25 June 2026 12:00

Petrovietnam has held a strategic working session with Nebula Energy to explore co-operation opportunities in LNG infrastructure, energy storage, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital transformation.

As Petrovietnam evolves into Vietnam’s National Industry and Energy Group, partnerships like this are becoming increasingly important to strengthen the country’s energy ecosystem.

Nebula Energy’s expertise in LNG optimisation, smart grids, energy storage, and digital platforms aligns closely with Petrovietnam’s strategy to modernise infrastructure, improve operational efficiency and accelerate green and digital transformation.

This co-operation could play a critical role in:

Enhancing Vietnam’s LNG value chain and strategic reserves.

Improving efficiency and resilience of energy infrastructure.

Accelerating AI and digital applications in industrial operations.

Strengthening national energy security and supporting sustainable growth.

By expanding international co-operation, Petrovietnam continues to position itself at the forefront of Vietnam’s energy transition and industrial modernisation.