Cheniere announces positive FID on Corpus Christi Midscale Trains 8 & 9

Cheniere Energy, Inc. has made a positive final investment decision (FID) with respect to the Corpus Christi Midscale Trains 8 & 9 and debottlenecking project (CCL Midscale Trains 8 & 9) and has issued full notice to proceed to Bechtel Energy, Inc. for construction of CCL Midscale Trains 8 & 9. CCL Midscale Trains 8 & 9 is being built adjacent to the Corpus Christi Stage 3 Project (CCL Stage 3) and consists of two midscale trains with an expected total liquefaction capacity of over 3 million tpy of LNG and other debottlenecking infrastructure. Upon completion of CCL Midscale Trains 8 & 9, and together with expected debottlenecking and CCL Stage 3, the Corpus Christi LNG terminal is expected to reach over 30 million tpy in total liquefaction capacity later this decade.

Cheniere also announced an updated run-rate LNG production outlook, which reflects an increase in the combined liquefaction capacity across the Cheniere platform at Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi by over 10% to over 60 million tpy inclusive of CCL Midscale Trains 8 & 9, CCL Stage 3, and identified debottlenecking opportunities across the platform.

In addition, Cheniere is developing further brownfield liquefaction capacity expansions at both the Corpus Christi and Sabine Pass terminals. The company expects these expansions to be executed in a phased approach, starting with initial single-train expansions at each site which, if completed, would grow Cheniere’s LNG platform to up to approximately 75 million tpy of capacity by the early 2030s.

“We are pleased to announce the FID of CCL Midscale Trains 8 & 9 today, an important milestone for Cheniere as we continue to accretively grow our world-class infrastructure platform to over 60 million tpy,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and CEO. “I would like to recognise the Cheniere team, our EPC partner Bechtel, our long-term customers and the regulatory agencies which govern our projects for the demonstrated teamwork, commitment and execution, all of which were critical elements in the successful commercialisation and development of CCL Midscale Trains 8 & 9 in adherence to the Cheniere standard. We expect CCL Midscale Trains 8 & 9 to be executed seamlessly with Corpus Christi Stage 3, where Train 1 achieved Substantial Completion in March, and Train 2 achieved first LNG production this month. We look forward to bringing this much needed new LNG supply to market safely, on time and on budget.”

Zach Davis, Cheniere’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added: “Our upwardly revised run-rate production and financial forecasts are a direct result of Cheniere’s operational excellence program and continuous efforts to economically debottleneck and optimise our business. Our progress deploying capital towards disciplined accretive growth, opportunistic share repurchases, balance sheet management and growing dividends, combined with today’s updates, solidifies the goals of our ‘20/20 Vision’ capital allocation plan, and positions Cheniere to deploy over US$25 billion of available cash through 2030 to achieve over US$25 per share of run-rate DCF.”