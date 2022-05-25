Technip Energies and Samsung Engineering form joint venture for Texas LNG

Technip Energies and Samsung Engineering have been awarded a pre-Final Investment Decision (FID) engineering contract for the Texas LNG project in Brownsville, Texas, US. Through a joint venture with Samsung Engineering, Technip Energies has been appointed lead project contractor charged with project design and delivery. The proposed 4 million tpy LNG export facility site is strategically located on the Port of Brownsville’s deep-water ship channel in close proximity to the Gulf of Mexico.

The Texas LNG project will utilise Technip Energies’ SnapLNGTM solution, which combines a compact modular design concept for mid scale trains with standardised components and technology. Developed in collaboration with Air Products, the system benefits from speed to market, with greater certainty around both costs and schedule, and best available process technology, refrigerant compression, and digitalisation. As a result, this solution offers lower emissions, and is particularly suited for low-to-zero carbon footprint LNG and phased developments.

Loic Chapuis, Senior Vice President Gas and Low-Carbon Energies, Technip Energies, stated: “We are pleased to have been selected by Texas LNG to lead the FEED and project delivery, and to integrate our modular SnapLNG solution, which is well-suited for the North American market. LNG is more critical than ever in the current global energy context, and we are committed to bring our long-standing leadership in LNG to address today’s and tomorrow’s challenges. Our SnapLNG solution illustrates how Technip Energies can address these challenges by bringing to market a low-carbon, modularised, and methane-free solution with a compressed time.”

Texas LNG, a Glenfarne Group Company, has full authorisation from FERC and the Department of Energy, and will export to global LNG markets.