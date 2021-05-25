UTA expands LNG network

UTA, a leading provider of fuel and service cards in Europe and an Edenred company, is partnering with LIQUIND 24/7 to give UTA customers access effective immediately to eight LIQUIND 24/7 LNG filling stations in Germany: Duisburg, Su¨lzetal, Crailsheim, Strullendorf, Mannheim, Göttingen, Wustermark and Schu¨ttorf. Additional stations will be added later this year.

UTA’s approach is to support its customers in their ecological transition by developing a network of partners providing cost-effective alternatives to diesel fuel. Through the agreement, UTA’s LNG supply network grows to nearly 170 stations at strategically important transport hubs in 10 countries, establishing it as the largest LNG network in Europe. The filling stations can be found in the free UTA Station Finder app, which also indicates the nearest car washing facilities and workshops.

Carsten Bettermann, CEO of UTA, says: “With the expansion of our LNG supply network, we’re meeting increasing demand for alternative fuels. This will enable us to offer customers greater security of supply along routes through Europe in the future. At the same time, we’re giving hauliers an incentive to switch to more environmentally friendly fuels.”

UTA’s acceptance network comprises 67 000 filling stations across Europe. In addition to conventional fuel providers, further multi-energy filling stations that offer LNG, hydrogen, LPG, and CNG will be added in the future. UTA works with 70 LNG partners and offers safety training for LNG refuelling.

Philip Maximilian Braunschweig, Head of Sales at LIQUIND, says: “We’re pleased to work with a renowned partner such as UTA to extend the availability of LNG. However, we don't just want to bring the ecological and economic advantages of LNG to the German market; we’re planning a European roll-out in the future.”

LIQUIND 24/7 currently has 13 LNG filling stations in Germany, with a further 12 in development.

LNG is a promising alternative fuel in several respects. It costs less than diesel fuel for heavy trucks over 18 t with an annual mileage of at least 100 000 km. In addition, LNG-powered trucks boast lower emissions of particulate matter, nitrogen and CO 2 , as well as noise – a key advantage for deliveries outside standard times. LNG is one of the solutions to accelerate the ecological transition for freight. It brings truck fleets one step closer to greener mobility.