Registration is now open for WGC2022

The National Organising Committee is delighted to announce that registration for the highly anticipated 28th World Gas Conference (WGC2022), taking place on 23 - 27 May 2022 in Daegu, Korea, is now open and the Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has registered as the first registrant of WGC2022.

Owned by the International Gas Union (IGU) since 1931, WGC2022 continues to thrive with the tremendous support from the Government of Korea, Daegu Metropolitan City, the National Organising Committee, hosted by the Korea Gas Union and host partner KOGAS.

With 12 000 estimated attendees set to visit WGC2022, the industry will embark on a journey to discuss the core theme of the triennial conference A Sustainable Future Powered by Gas and promote the role of natural gas in a greener future. The programme will look at tackling critical issues in the global energy discussion such as meeting increasing demand by improving accessibility and availability, enhancing affordability while lowering greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality.

“In the last few months, we have been actively building a pioneering program incorporating strategy, collaboration and innovation in the sustainable energy future,” said Bong Kyu Park, Chairman of the National Organising Committee for WGC2022. “The industry has made great achievements despite unprecedented challenges and WGC2022 in May 2022 will be the perfect platform to reconnect and share our experiences, discuss these exciting opportunities on energy transitions, the latest innovations and technical forces shaping the evolution of the gas and energy industry.”

The WGC2022 programme will discuss the different perspectives and insights under the event theme and examine the ever-evolving gas industry across the globe. The Current Debates agenda explores the impact of Covid-19 on future energy demand, the state of global climate action under the Net-Zero Challenge, global LNG market dynamics, the continuing role of new technologies to meet decarbonization goals and more.

The latest Call for Papers session topics will uncover policy and financing to support continued investment in developing economies and examine the opportunities for the industry to adopt business models that advocate decarbonisation and net-zero emissions. Submissions for the Call for Papers close on 27 September 2021.

WGC2022 is a first-class experience where you can meet with representatives from the entire energy and gas industry along the entire value chain including policy makers, business leaders, decision makers, customers, NGOs, media and members of the global financial community. Over 500 speakers will present in 90 sessions across a four-day programme and more than 350 energy and gas related companies will host stands in the EXCO exhibition space.