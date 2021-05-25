GTT receives order for membrane full containment LNG storage tanks

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner China Huanqiu Contracting & Engineering Co. Ltd (HQC) for the design of four very large membrane full containment LNG storage tanks. This order is part of the new co-operation agreement related to the Tianjin Nangang LNG terminal, signed in March between BGG and GTT. It completes the order for two similar tanks signed in June 2020 with HQC.

GTT will design the tanks of all the four latest generation membrane storage tanks related to the Phase II of the project. Each tank will offer a net capacity of 220 000 m3 and will be fitted with GST® technology, developed by GTT.

The tanks will be delivered in the third quarter of 2023 in the Tianjin south port Industrial Zone in China.

Mr. Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT declared: “We are proud to continue the collaboration with HQC with this new order. The adoption of Full LNG Membrane technology by HQC and BGG is recognition not only of the technology's excellent performance, competitiveness and safety, but also of its positive impact in reducing the carbon footprint."

Mr. Wei Yabin, Chairman of HQC, declared: “Following the award of Phase I, we are proud to build four more membrane full containment LNG tanks together with GTT."