Emerson enhances software for LNG tanks

Emerson has enhanced its Rosemount™ TankMaster inventory management software package to help optimise tank usage and increase safety in full containment storage tanks for LNG and other liquefied gases. These tanks are large, complex structures with a typical capacity of up to 200 000 m3, which places specific demands on tank gauging systems. By providing both inventory management and roll-over prediction in a single software solution, TankMaster is designed to reduce costs, increase ease-of-use, and reduce the risk of a potential accident.

Roll-overs are dangerous releases of boil-off vapour that can occur when LNG stratification is left unchecked. The consequences can be severe – including extensive tank damage and the release of large quantities of LNG into the atmosphere. Organisations are therefore required to implement roll-over prediction measures. Emerson’s Rosemount TankMaster software uses data from level, temperature and density measurement devices incorporated into the Rosemount Tank Gauging System, to detect layering and calculate when a roll-over might occur, enabling operators to take preventative action.

Traditionally, organisations have kept their roll-over prediction and inventory management software installed separately on different PCs. Rosemount TankMaster offers both functions in a single solution, as well as stratification monitoring and alarms, cool-down and leak detection, temperature measurement overview and remote proof-testing support. This innovation creates various benefits for end users, including lower costs, improved ease-of-use and minimal training needs, which help reduce the risk of an accident due to human error.

“Many industrial accidents are traceable to human factors, so vendors are increasingly required to provide software and instrumentation that reduce the risk of human error by being easier to use,” said AnnCharlott Enberg, global functional safety manager at Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “The fact that Rosemount TankMaster now provides a single software for inventory management and roll-over prediction, for use on a single PC, not only increases ease-of-use, but also accelerates operator training and increases safety by reducing the potential for human error.”

Rosemount TankMaster is a powerful and easy-to-use Windows-based software package that collects real-time data from the level, temperature, density and pressure measurement technology that forms a key part of the Rosemount Tank Gauging System. It gives organisations a complete overview of their full containment storage tanks, leading to increased operational efficiency and safety. Further supporting ease-of-use, TankMaster provides simple, step-by-step configuration and set-up guidance for all measurement devices incorporated in the tank gauging system.