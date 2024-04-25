Norton Rose Fulbright advises Tokyo Gas on sale of interests in four LNG projects

Global law firm, Norton Rose Fulbright, has advised Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd and related entities on the sale of its minority interests in four Australian LNG projects.

MidOcean Energy Holdings Pty Ltd, a company ultimately owned by US-based private equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners (EIG), acquired the interests in the Gorgon, Pluto, and Queensland Curtis LNG projects, while INPEX CORP. acquired the interests in the Ichthys LNG project.

The sale and proceeds of its minority interests in the Australian projects will enable Tokyo Gas to continue to invest in its efforts towards the energy transition and help support its other important objectives as set out in its most recent medium-term management plan.

Norton Rose Fulbright provided end-to-end support, advising Tokyo Gas following appointment in 2021 on all aspects regarding the sale of its interests in the LNG projects.

The multidisciplinary Norton Rose Fulbright team was led by partners George Gibson, Martin Irwin, and Julian Traill, together with partners Troy McKelvie, Alistair Black and Nick Sinclair. They were supported by counsel Andrew Clarke and senior associates Yvonne Yap and Tarrant Sewell, as well as teams across the firm’s Tokyo, London, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, and Brisbane offices.

George Gibson, Partner and Head of the firm’s Tokyo office, commented: “We were delighted to support our client with this strategically important transaction, and to use the multijurisdictional expertise and capabilities of our cross-border team to assist Tokyo Gas over an extended period to achieve a successful outcome. It was also a pleasure to support Tokyo Gas in its decarbonisation plans.”

Martin Irwin, Partner, said: “Tokyo Gas’s sale of its minority interests in four LNG projects represents one of the most significant recent transactions in the Australian energy sector and will help to support its ongoing investment in the energy transition. We acted for Tokyo Gas throughout and were delighted to assist with the structuring and documenting of such a complex transaction.”