INOXCVA wins terminal contract in Antigua

Indian multinational and manufacturer of cryogenic equipment and solutions provider, INOXCVA has been awarded a contract by Caribbean LNG Inc for the design, engineering, and supply on a turnkey basis for a MiniLNG receiving and regasification terminal to be set up in Antigua, West Indies. Caribbean LNG Inc is a joint venture between Eagle LNG Partners (Eagle LNG) and Antigua Power Company (APC). The terminal will provide natural gas for APC’s on-island 40 MW power plant. The terminal is expected to be a future template and anchor plant to service power and other energy requirements in the Eastern Caribbean Islands.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Vijay Kalaria, Global Head LNG at INOXCVA, said: “We are excited and honoured to have been given this opportunity to set up this prestigious MiniLNG Terminal with vacuum insulated storage tanks and a regasification system to feed the gas-based power plant. Caribbean LNG’s terminal will be capable of receiving LNG through smaller ships while provisioning for LNG distribution and ship bunkering in the future. Our innovative design and modularised concept will ensure minimum site activity and enable faster implementation of the project. All major critical equipment to be installed in the MiniLNG terminal will be manufactured in INOXCVA’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Kandla, India.”

This project comes soon after the successful commissioning and operations of a similar multifunctional MiniLNG terminal set up by INOXCVA in Scotland.

“Caribbean LNG and our shareholders, Eagle LNG and APC, are proud to work with INOXCVA on this state-of-the-art modular terminal for Antigua and Barbuda, that serves as a template for our plans throughout the Eastern Caribbean, and hub for cost-effective, low-carbon fuel supply to the country and region,” said Francis Hadeed, Director of Caribbean LNG. “With secure, affordable, sustainable, and reliable supply from Eagle LNG’s facilities in Jacksonville, Florida, US, and the unmatched experience and know-how of APC, Antigua and Barbuda will benefit from the use of this lower-carbon fuel creating opportunities for the country, and the Eastern Caribbean region. Moving to gas also enables the greater integration of renewable generation in the country, and the introduction of bio-LNG and hydrogen into the fuel mix to further reduce carbon footprint and meet committed goals for the country on carbon reduction.”