MiQ and SensorUp join forces to streamline methane emissions reporting and certification

MiQ, a global leader in methane emissions certification, and SensorUp, a market-leading methane emissions software platform, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to drive innovation in methane reporting and certification. This strategic partnership establishes a new benchmark for transparency, efficiency, and compliance in the oil and gas industry.

By integrating SensorUp’s low-code platform for emissions data with MiQ’s rigorous certification framework, oil and natural gas companies can meet global emissions regulations and respond to the growing market demand for low-emission energy. The collaboration enhances transparency and operational efficiency by embedding methane emissions data directly into SensorUp’s platform, enabling MiQ-certified companies to streamline measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) processes. This approach provides stakeholders with deep insights into methane intensity across assets, facilitating data-driven decision-making and regulatory compliance.

“Our collaboration with SensorUp marks a significant milestone in automating and certifying low-emissions products,” said Georges Tijbosch, CEO of MiQ. “By accelerating the global scaling of certification, enhancing methane management, and improving data accessibility, this partnership will play a crucial role in advancing global methane mitigation efforts.”

The initiative will drive solutions in the following key areas:

Seamless data integration: SensorUp’s advanced emissions data management platform enables streamlining of collecting, analysing, and reporting emissions inventory and measurements required for MiQ’s certification process. This ensures the analysed emissions data is complete, representative, and compliant with MiQ and other international standards.

Methane intensity calculations: The partnership will streamline the methane intensity calculation process, reducing the manual effort required, increasing data accuracy, and simplifying compliance with MiQ’s certification standards and other regulatory frameworks.

Third-party verification for credibility: The collaboration will streamline the independent verification process of emissions data, ensuring greater credibility with international regulators, buyers, and stakeholders.

“By combining SensorUp’s Connected Markets framework with MiQ’s internationally recognised certification standards, we are strengthening the entire methane emissions reporting and verification landscape,” added Terry Cunningham, CEO of SensorUp. “This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering operational accuracy and actionable insights for the oil and gas industry, enabling critical improvements in emissions transparency and accountability.”

This strategic partnership is set to address the challenges of collecting and reporting complex emissions data, offering several key benefits:

Unlocking market access and regulatory compliance: This collaboration opens up critical market opportunities for low-emission gas by enabling natural gas exporters to comply with global emissions standards, including the EU Methane Regulations, the CLEAN Initiative between Japan and Korea, and future international frameworks.

Building trust and transparency: SensorUp’s advanced software platform and MiQ’s certification framework will bolster transparency in emissions reporting, enhancing trust among regulators, buyers, and other stakeholders in regulatory and voluntary markets.

As the collaboration evolves, both companies will focus on automating methane intensity calculations from various sensor platforms, enhancing data precision, and exploring the expansion of SensorUp’s platform to address broader operational emissions, including a comprehensive assessment of greenhouse gases.