UTEC wins survey work for Coral Sul FLNG

UTEC, a global surveying company and part of marine energy and infrastructure services group Acteon, has been awarded survey work by TechnipFMC plc to support the development of the Coral Sul FLNG project, the world’s first in ultra-deepwater. The Coral Sul FLNG, which is approximately 50 km from the Mozambique coast, will operate in 2000 m of water in Coral field, which is in the southern part of Area 4 in the Rovuma basin. Eni is the operator of the Coral South Project on behalf of the Area 4 Partners.

The work includes pre-lay surveys; long baseline array installation and calibration; survey and positioning support; support for the installation of manifold foundation piles, manifolds, tether piles, flexible lines, umbilicals, wellhead jumpers and flying leads; pre-commissioning operations surveys; and riser hook-up and as-built surveys.

“We are proud to support TechnipFMC and the Coral-Sul FLNG project,” says Ross Leitch, General Manager, UTEC Europe and Africa. “We have worked hard to build a strong relationship with TechnipFMC, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration. We strive to connect with our customers and ensure that they receive a world-class service and the right solutions. It is our people who make the real difference. We add value to projects through using a multiskilled, multidisciplinary crew and eliminating costs incurred from survey-related downtime.”

The survey work is due to begin in April 2021. The start-up of the 3.4 million t capacity Coral Sul FLNG is planned for 2022.