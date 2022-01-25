TotalEnergies launches ship-to-containership LNG bunkering operation

TotalEnergies and its partner CMA CGM, have launched Marseilles’ inaugural ship-to-containership LNG bunkering operation in the Port of Marseille Fos, Southern France.

CMA CGM BALI, a 15 000 TEU LNG-powered containership is deployed on the MEX 1 service, connecting Asia and South Europe. She has been refuelled by TotalEnergies’ Gas Vitality, the first LNG bunker vessel based in France, with approximately 6000 m3 of LNG, by means of a ship-to-ship transfer alongside the Eurofos container terminal, while the containership carried out cargo operations simultaneously. The Gas Vitality is TotalEnergies' second chartered LNG bunker vessel and owned by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd (MOL).

This entire operation underlines a solid collaborative teamwork across the French maritime industry including the involvement of local port authorities to enable the vessels’ safe operatorship, and the commitments of all the parties to support the growing role of LNG in the shipping’s energy transition.

“TotalEnergies is delighted to successfully complete Marseille’s first LNG bunkering operation of a containership via the Gas Vitality. Her deployment underscores the Company’s commitment to support the French port’s ambition to be an LNG bunkering hub for the Mediterranean region,” said Jérôme Leprince-Ringuet, Vice-President Marine Fuels at TotalEnergies. “This landmark operation also demonstrates our continued support to the growing role of LNG in shipping’s energy transition. In line with TotalEnergies’ climate ambition, we will continue to work hand-in-hand with our industry partners to develop and scale up new, lower-carbon and ultimately, zero-carbon fuel solutions for shipping.”

TotalEnergies supports the growing role of LNG in shipping’s energy transition.

TotalEnergies has actively invested in LNG infrastructure, critical to support its shipping customers’ uptake of LNG as a marine fuel.