IFC invests in Lebanon’s energy

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has announced five new investments and engagements to expand access to finance and energy, support the growth of the manufacturing sector, and create jobs across Lebanon.

The new initiatives were announced in the presence of the Lebanese Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, on the sidelines of the Beirut One investor conference. They are part of the World Bank Group’s (WBG) broader strategy to support the country’s reconstruction and recovery and are fully aligned with the government’s new economic vision.

“Lebanon is at a critical juncture, and the private sector lies at the heart of the country’s recovery journey. With this in mind, IFC’s new engagements aim to fuel private sector development and drive a sustainable, inclusive recovery, and create much-needed jobs,” said Aftab Ahmed, IFC’s Regional Director for the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

More specifically, IFC’s new initiatives will aim to achieve the following objectives:

Expand access to reliable energy : In close co-ordination with the WBG’s International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, IFC will serve as the lead transaction advisor to the government of Lebanon, working closely with the High Council for Privatization and PPPs and the Ministry of Energy and Water to promote efficient power generation by structuring and implementing a gas-to-power project under a public-private partner-ship model. The agreement supports the development of an FSRU to import, store, and convert LNG into fuel; and the modernisation of the 465 MW Deir Ammar I power plant into a cleaner, more efficient, higher-capacity independent power producer. It also includes the construction of a new 825 MW combined-cycle gas turbine plant, Deir Ammar II, to boost generation capacity. Once completed, the projects will expand access to reliable electricity, support the country’s shift to more renewable energy, improve the efficiency of Lebanon’s electricity sector, reduce its reliance on diesel, and cut down the cost of electricity generation.

: IFC is providing a US$10 million financing package divided equally between two leading microfinance institutions in Lebanon; the Lebanese Association for Development (Al Majmoua) and Vitas Lebanon, part of Vitas Group. The financing aims to expand access to finance to micro and small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and women entrepreneurs with a focus on forcibly displaced persons and host communities. The loans will help preserve and create jobs while supporting Lebanon’s long-term recovery and development plans. The financing package includes a first-loss guarantee of up to US$5 million provided through a blended finance facility under the Prospects Partnership (PROSPECTS), a programme spearheaded by the government of the Netherlands. PROSPECTS aims to improve access to education, social protection, and decent employment for host communities and forcibly displaced populations across East Africa and the Middle East. These investments align with ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Social Affairs to promote economic inclusion among vulnerable populations through its national programs, including the AMAN Social Safety Net Programme under the World Bank Group’s International Bank for Reconstruction and Development support to the social protection agenda in Lebanon. Promote sustainable manufacturing : IFC is partnering with BCI Holding S.A. (BCI) to provide a loan of up to US$40 million to support the company’s expansion in Lebanon and across the Middle East. The funds will enable BCI, a leading regional producer of polyester polyols, polyurethane systems, flexible packaging, and specialty adhesives, to drive job creation and SME development. As part of this growth, BCI will establish a dedicated R&D and Innovation Center in Lebanon and develop a back-office operations hub to strengthen its regional capabilities. Through tailored chemical formulations, specialty adhesives, and technical support, BCI will help SMEs improve quality, reduce waste, and innovate to enhance competitiveness.

: IFC is partnering with BCI Holding S.A. (BCI) to provide a loan of up to US$40 million to support the company’s expansion in Lebanon and across the Middle East. The funds will enable BCI, a leading regional producer of polyester polyols, polyurethane systems, flexible packaging, and specialty adhesives, to drive job creation and SME development. As part of this growth, BCI will establish a dedicated R&D and Innovation Center in Lebanon and develop a back-office operations hub to strengthen its regional capabilities. Through tailored chemical formulations, specialty adhesives, and technical support, BCI will help SMEs improve quality, reduce waste, and innovate to enhance competitiveness. Boost industrial development: IFC is partnering with Matelec, a leading regional manufacturer of power-machinery and electrical infrastructure solutions headquartered in Lebanon, with an investment of up to US$30 million to support the company's upcoming infrastructure projects in Lebanon and the broader Middle East and North Africa region. The partnership will reinforce Matelec’s contribution to industrial development and job creation, while enhancing the availability of high-quality electrical infrastructure solutions for municipal and industrial sectors across local and international markets.

These signings reflect IFC’s commitment to Lebanon’s sustainable growth, building on past projects that have been aiming to strengthen infrastructure, expand access to finance, support manufacturing and tourism, and advance sustainable growth.