Nikkiso CE&IG announces facility expansion

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Group), a subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), is proud to announce the expansion of its Busan Korea facility to accommodate its new Marine Centre. This expansion represents its commitment and support of the growth of the Korean shipbuilding industry.

The new, larger facility provides full-system marine solutions, and will serve as the Group’s home base for all marine activities in Korea. As a unified Nikkiso facility, it will provide marine solutions including pump skids, vaporisers, controls, high-pressure fuel gas skids, service, and more. The facility includes complete cryogenic testing capabilities and expanded staff including design engineers, production, and project managers.

Marine has been a major focus of the Group, and this expansion provides a strong support structure for future growth. The new facility is ideally located within the region to support its key customers and provide anticipated growth of the Marine industry’s focus on clean energy. Approximately 4000 m2, the facility is outfitted to manufacture and fabricate cryogenic pumps, FGSS vaporiser skid, LH2 station skids, process skids, and will feature the latest LN2 pump skid test facility. It also includes a 342 m2 service centre.

According to Daryl Lamy, President of Nikkiso Cryogenic Pumps, “Nikkiso ACD has been the preferred supplier for fuel gas skids to the Korean shipbuilding industry for over 20 years. With our new skid packaging and testing facility located near the shipyards in Korea, we now have even greater capacity and local support to meet the significant global increase and demand for new-build LNG fuelled cargo and transport vessels.”

“This is an exciting next step and important milestone for our Group and the LNG powered marine market and a significant benefit for our marine customers. Nikkiso CE&IG will now be able to provide complete systems and support our customers with a complete factory supported solution,” according to Peter Wagner, CEO of Cryogenic Industries and President of the Group.