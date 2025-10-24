Tokyo Gas and Glenfarne Group sign LOI

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd has signed a new letter of interest (LOI) with Glenfarne Group, a subsidiary of the US-based Glenfarne Group, regarding the Alaska LNG project, which Glenfarne is promoting. While this LOI is not legally binding, it aims to enable Tokyo Gas, as a strategic partner of Glenfarne, to gather information on the project's development trends and consider the economics of the project, with an eye toward future LNG procurement possibilities.

The project involves Glenfarne refining natural gas produced from the North Slope gas fields in Alaska, the US, and transporting it to the Nikiski LNG terminal for liquefaction. The project will produce approximately 20 million tpy of LNG. Given the region's abundant natural gas reserves and proximity to Asia, the project has the potential to contribute to improving the stability of LNG supplies in the region.

Tokyo Gas has set a goal of ‘Transforming the LNG Value Chain’ in its Group Management Vision, ‘Compass 2030’. With an eye on procuring LNG from this project, the company will contribute to a stable supply of energy by diversifying its raw material procurement sources, taking into account the balance of supply stability, price, and flexibility.