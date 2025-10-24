JERA to acquire interest in Haynesville Shale gas asset

JERA Co. Inc., a global energy leader and Japan’s largest power generation company, has – through its subsidiary JERA Americas Inc. – reached agreement with Williams and GEP Haynesville II, LLC to acquire 100% of their respective interests in the South Mansfield upstream asset located in western Louisiana’s Haynesville Shale basin. The Haynesville acquisition supports JERA’s strategy of building a diversified, responsible, and resilient asset portfolio.

The Haynesville acquisition builds on JERA’s substantial and growing presence in the US, including its recent announcement of the largest offtake of US LNG from a single buyer (5.5 million tpy for 20 years) and the Blue Point low-carbon ammonia development project. JERA also owns, in whole or in part, 10 power generation assets across the country.

“The US energy sector is leading the way in the global LNG market and JERA’s investments have lined up accordingly,” said John O’Brien, JERA Americas’ CEO. “The upstream Haynesville acquisition is a strategic addition to our asset portfolio, enabling us to advance our unique supply chain expertise while deepening our commitment to Americas’ energy future.”

Ryosuke Tsugaru, JERA’s Chief Low Carbon Fuel Officer, added: “The Haynesville Acquisition substantially expands our partnerships in the US. The benefits are clear: enhanced diversification for JERA’s LNG value chain, expanded global reach across the gas value chain and overall risk mitigation in a volatile energy market. The project thus clearly aligns with our strategic priorities and reinforces our core mission to provide a stable and secure energy supply globally.”

The Haynesville Acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.