Mercuria and BOTAS sign long-term LNG agreement

BOTAS, the state-owned Turkish corporation responsible for oil and gas trading and infrastructure, and Mercuria, one of the world’s largest independent integrated energy and commodities groups, have signed an LNG purchase and sale agreement.

The agreement was attended by Alparslan Bayraktar, the Republic of Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, during his visit to the US for the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Abdulvahit Fidan, BOTAS Chairman and General Manager, and Daniel Jaeggi, President and Co-Founder of Mercuria.

Under the agreement, BOTAS will receive 4 billion m3/y of natural gas equivalent of LNG – mainly during the winter season – both at US loading ports (FOB) and at regasification terminals located in Türkiye, Europe, and North Africa (DES). Deliveries are expected to start in 2026 and continue until the end of 2045.

Minister Bayraktar said: “Today, we have signed a milestone agreement which will be in place for the upcoming 20 years to deliver US-sourced LNG. We firmly believe that a partnership with Mercuria under such an agreement will enable BOTAS to form a significant presence in the global LNG scene. The agreement will also greatly contribute to achieving US$100 billion of trade volume with the US.”