TotalEnergies signs 10 year LNG supply agreement

In line with its strategy to grow its long-term LNG sales, TotalEnergies has announced the signing of a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with BOTAS for the delivery of 1.1 million tpy of LNG for ten years starting from 2027.
This agreement has allowed TotalEnergies to strengthen its long-term presence in the Turkish LNG market. Natural gas plays a crucial role as a transition energy, addressing the intermittency of renewable energy sources and reducing emissions by replacing coal in electricity generation.
“We are pleased to initiate a new long-term collaboration with BOTAS, a key partner for the company in Türkiye. This agreement enables us to secure long-term sales and reduce our exposure to spot market gas price fluctuations,” said Gregory Joffroy, Senior Vice President, LNG at TotalEnergies.
