Técnicas Reunidas awarded EPC contract by Qatar Petroleum

Qatar Petroleum announced the awarding of a major engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for its North Field Expansion Project to Técnicas Reunidas S.A., a Madrid based contractor that provides EPC services to the energy industry.

Técnicas Reunidas will act as the EPC contractor for the expansion of existing liquid products (condensate, propane and butane) storage and loading facilities and the expansion of import facilities for Mono-Ethylene Glycol within Ras Laffan Industrial City, as well as other ancillary facilities and pipelines serving the North Field Expansion Project.

These new facilities will be utilised to handle liquid products from the four new LNG trains comprising the North Field East (NFE) project, which is scheduled to start-up before the end of 2025. The facilities will also support two new LNG trains comprising the North Field South (NFS) project.

Commenting on this occasion, His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, The President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum said: “The award of this major EPC contract is a part of the North Field Expansion Project, which supports the further development of Qatar’s substantial natural gas resources and reinforces our position as the world’s largest LNG producer. The contract provides for the expansion of the existing infrastructure required to ensure the safe loading and on-time delivery of associated liquid products to our international customers. We look forward to working with Técnicas Reunidas to deliver this important project in a safe, timely and successful manner.”

The award of this contract is the culmination of front-end engineering and design (FEED) work that began in early 2018, and represents another important milestone to deliver on Qatar Petroleum’s commitment to significantly increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity. When completed, the NFE project will increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 77 million tpy (MTPA) to 110 million tpy, while the NFS project will further increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 110 million tpy to 126 million tpy.

His Excellency Minister Al-Kaabi added: “The NFE project, with a capacity of 32 million tpy, is the largest LNG project ever to be undertaken. We are grateful to the wise leadership and directives of His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, which place the greatest emphasis on the successful management and development of our natural resources in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, while maintaining Qatar’s strong global leadership in the LNG industry.”

“I would like to thank Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the CEO of Qatargas, and his team for their valuable contributions to the project, and to commend the world-class performance of Qatar Petroleum and Qatargas project teams to successfully deliver on this ambitious mission. Activities on the ground are progressing well on all fronts and according to plan, and we are on target to deliver the first LNG from the NFE project by the end of 2025,” His Excellency concluded.

As part of the contract, Técnicas Reunidas will perform the detailed engineering work in Qatar, leveraging the growing technical capabilities in the country for the development of major projects.