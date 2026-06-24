Svanehoj appoints new President

Svanehoj, a specialist in marine pumps and safety equipment for liquefied gases, will have a new Predient as of 1 July 2026. After seven years as President, Søren Kringelholt Nielsen will take over the role as President of ITT Nutrition & Health Solutions. He will be succeeded by Morten Christian Larsen, currently Managing Director of Svanehoj Singapore.

Larsen has more than 20 years of experience in the marine industry and a background that spans from hands-on technical work to international business leadership. He is a marine engineer and holds an MBA in Shipping & Logistics. Earlier in his career, he built marine boilers and travelled the world as a service engineer, which gave him first-hand insight into the challenges faced by both customers and colleagues when critical equipment needs to perform reliably in operation.

“I take on the role as President of Svanehoj with great anticipation, enthusiasm, and a deep sense of humility. My focus will be to build on what already makes Svanehoj strong: our culture, our people, our technical expertise, and our products. Our fuel pump solutions for LNG and other gas applications have become a key growth driver for Svanehoj, and we expect this market to grow significantly in the years ahead. At the same time, we are investing substantially in new products that can further support the transition toward lower-emission maritime transport,” said Larsen.

Over the past eight years, Larsen has played an important role in Svanehoj’s growth through several strategically important leadership positions across the business. As Service & Aftersales Director, he helped grow a local service team of 16 people into a global service solutions business with more than 100 specialists. He later served as Managing Director of Svanehoj Tank Control Systems in France and, for the past two years, as Managing Director of Svanehoj Singa-pore.

Bartek Makowiecki, Chief Strategy Officer & President, Flow Technologies, at ITT, remarked: “Søren has served as President since 2019, leading Svanehoj through a period of substantial growth. During this time, revenue has almost tripled, underlining the impact of a clear strategy and a strong, execution focused organisation. This growth has been driven by both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions to expand the product portfolio and service capabilities. Søren has also led the successful integration of Svanehoj into ITT, an experience that will be very valuable in his new role. Finally, he built an exceptional team, ensuring a smooth succession and transition to Morten as the new President, a reflection of the depth of talent at Svanehoj and strength of the overall business.”