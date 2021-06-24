 Skip to main content
GTT obtains tank design order for new LNG carrier

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean ship-yard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of a new LNG carrier on behalf of the Korean shipowner HYUNDAI LNG SHIPPING CO., Ltd.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessel which will offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The vessel will be delivered at the end of 2023.

