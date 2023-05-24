Rostock LNG terminal project to resume

The LNG terminal project in Rostock will be resumed. At the end of April 2023, the Brandenburg-based company, BarMalGas, took over the LNG project.

Rostock Energy GmbH will build a terminal for LNG, bio-LNG, and synthetic LNG (SLNG) in the overseas port in the Rostock.

Permission under Section 4 of the Federal Immission Control Act (BImSchG) for the construction and operation of the facility has been granted.

According to BarMalGas Managing Director, Malwina Olszowiak, the new LNG terminal is expected to handle around 800 000 tpy of LNG, bio-LNG and SLNG. Up to 1.5 billion m3 of fossil and new gases can be injected into the German gas transmission network annually.

In addition, up to 70 000 tpy of biomethane can be liquefied. Four tanker loading stations will provide the supply of bio-LNG fuelling stations, which can supply bio-LNG to up to 3000 LNG powered trucks annually, reducing environmental footprint by up to 600 000 t of carbon dioxide. The infrastructure will also be ready to load bunker vessels with LNG.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023 and the terminal is expected to be operational in 1Q26.

BarMalGas intends to realise the project together with interested investors and strategic partners.

The company is supported in this by corporate finance advisor Livingstone Partners.