INPEX forms partnership with FEnEx CRC

Japanese energy company INPEX has signed an agreement with the Future Energy Exports Co-operative Research Centre (FEnEx CRC) – the newest industry partner to join the world class research and development of new technologies that will lower the cost and carbon emissions of energy production in Australia.

The partnership with FEnEx CRC involves research funding of AUS$1.5 million, supporting studies on efficiency of LNG production value chains, digital technologies, and new hydrogen energy and export to market.

INPEX President Director Australia Hitoshi Okawa said he was pleased to partner with FEnEx CRC to undertake studies to research and develop innovative solutions for producing clean and sustainable energy in Australia with important benefits for energy importers, including Japan.

“As a proud member of the Australian business community for more than 30 years and the operator of Ichthys LNG, INPEX is pleased to support high value research and development to lower our carbon footprint, consistent with the Paris Agreement,” said Mr Okawa.

“We recently announced a new business development strategy which includes a commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 30% by 2030. We look forward to working with FEnEx CRC to undertake studies to support the expansion of our energy business including our strategy for future production and supply of hydrogen.”

FEnEx CRC, which is headquartered in Western Australia, is a collaboration between industry, government and research institutions, and a project initiative facilitated by the Western Australian Government’s LNG Jobs Taskforce.

Western Australia’s Minister for State Development Roger Cook congratulated INPEX for being the latest member of the State’s LNG Jobs Taskforce to join the FEnEx CRC.

“The FEnEx CRC is a priority initiative for our LNG Jobs Taskforce. Announced by the Premier in 2018, the taskforce brings together industry, government and unions with the shared vision of establishing Western Australia as a global LNG hub, creating opportunities for investment, innovation and new jobs in the industry,” said Minister Cook.

“As well as helping to sustain Western Australia's position as a leading global LNG exporter, the FEnEx CRC’s research programme will help position us to become a leading global hydrogen exporter, as markets and technology change over the coming decade."

FEnEx CRC research is supported by a grant from the Commonwealth Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources through the Cooperative Research Centres programme. The CRC will champion industry-led research, education and training to strengthen the sustainability of the LNG sector and develop a complementary hydrogen export industry in Australia.