LNG Canada to welcome new President and CEO in April 2025

Chris Cooper, currently LNG Canada’s Senior Vice President for Phase 1 Pipeline and Expansion, will succeed Jason Klein as President and CEO of LNG Canada, effective 1 April 2025.

Chris brings over 35 years of experience in the energy sector. Since joining Shell in 1998, Chris has accrued extensive expertise from his leadership roles in Upstream, Downstream, and LNG businesses around the world, spanning complex challenges in projects, assets, commercial and stakeholder relationship areas. Chris was seconded to LNG Canada from Shell plc in 2021, to lead the reset and completion of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in close co-operation with TC Energy. In tandem with this role, Chris led LNG Canada’s responsibilities to advance Ce-dar LNG’s final investment decision (FID) in 2024, while also directing LNG Canada’s Phase 2 development.

Prior to becoming the Senior Vice President, Phase 1 Pipeline & Expansions at LNG Canada, Chris was the Venture Director for Oman Gas and Development Director for Shell’s Nigeria LNG Train 7 where he successfully led the development of investment grade business solutions.

“I’m pleased to continue the journey with all those involved in and around the LNG Canada investment. Together, we are setting the benchmark for economically, environmentally, and socially responsible large scale LNG production in Canada and creating a positive and lasting legacy with First Nations, the local community and for British Columbia and Canada,” said Cooper.

Jason Klein will continue to lead LNG Canada as President and CEO until 1 April 2025. After that time, he will return to Shell in Houston, Texas, with his family. Jason’s next assignment with Shell will be the subject of a future announcement.

“It’s been an honour to lead LNG Canada for the past three years as we reached major construction milestones, participated in reconciliation and continued to steadily and safely advance towards delivering first cargoes of made-in-B.C. LNG,” added Klein. “It’s an experience I’ll always cherish.”

LNG Canada remains on track to ship first cargoes by the middle of 2025.