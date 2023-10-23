Eesti Gaas to bring additional LNG cargo to Finland

Eesti Gas will bring an additional LNG cargo from the US at the end of November to cover Finland’s gas consumption. The company is also ready to bring more supplies to Inkoo for the season.

“The market can handle the situation with Balticconnector, and based on the Inkoo terminal, it is possible to cover Finland’s gas consumption – gas and tankers are available in America and Europe, additional cargoes can be ordered quite quickly, and the Inkoo terminal already has past experience operating against the ongoing gas demand,” stated Margus Kaasik, Chairman of the Management Board of Eesti Gaas.

“In the last week, we have taken an important step forward – Gasgrid has announced the possible restart time of Balticconnector, and Inkoo terminal is establishing the slot booking rules for the winter. Eesti Gaas, for its part, is ready to show that we are capable of being up to the task in a challenging situation and secure deliveries to our customers,” continued Kaasik.

Eesti Gaas has tripled its LNG deliveries this year – instead of last year’s five cargoes, the company will now be bringing already the 17th shipload of LNG to the region this year.

Previously, natural gas reached Estonia mainly via a pipeline from Russia but for almost a year and a half this direction has been closed and a full-scale turn to the west has taken place. Natural gas is now brought in liquefied form to the Inkoo terminals in Finland and Klaipeda in Lithuania, where it is regasified and fed into the grid. The LNG supplies imported by Eesti Gaas have certificates of origin, the gas comes mostly from the United States and Norway.