Worley awarded engineering and construction management services contract by Chevron

Chevron Australia Pty Ltd (Chevron) has awarded Worley a contract for the provision of engineering and construction management services in support of Chevron’s Jansz-Io Compression (J-IC) project.

Part of the original development plan for the Chevron-operated Gorgon Project, J-IC will use subsea compression technology to maintain long-term natural gas supply from the Jansz-Io field to the three existing LNG trains and domestic gas plant on Barrow Island, Australia.

The Jansz-Io gas field is located around 200 km offshore from the north-western coast of Western Australia and supplies the Gorgon natural gas facility on Barrow Island. The Chevron-operated Gorgon Project is a joint venture between the Australian subsidiaries of Chevron (47.3%), ExxonMobil (25%), Shell (25%), Osaka Gas (1.25%), Tokyo Gas (1%), and JERA (0.417%).

Under the contract, Worley will provide detailed engineering, design, and construction management services for the J-IC project’s power transmission and communication components. The contract follows Worley’s successful completion of the pre-FEED and FEED phases of the project.

The services will be executed by Worley’s Perth office with support from Worley’s Global Integrated Delivery team.

“The award of this contract further consolidates our strategically important global relationship with Chevron. Worley’s delivery team, execution methodology, and demonstrated brownfield experience positions us to continue to support Chevron’s vision of being the global energy company most admired for its people, partnership and performance,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.