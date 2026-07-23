Gas Exporting Countries Forum concludes visit to the Republic of the Congo

Dr Philip Mshelbila, Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), has concluded an official visit to Brazzaville, where he held high-level meetings aimed at strengthening the Forum's co-operation with the Republic of the Congo and advancing energy collaboration.

A central highlight of the visit was the Secretary General's meeting with Stev Simplice Onanga, Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of the Congo, and Eng. Farid Ghezali, Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers' Organization (APPO).

The meeting focused on strengthening co-operation between the GECF and the Republic of the Congo as the country continues to develop its natural gas industry and expand its role in the global LNG market.

During the discussions, Mshelbila presented the GECF's mandate, strategic priorities, and ongoing initiatives, reaffirming the Forum's commitment to supporting its member countries and promoting natural gas as an essential component of the global energy mix.

Onanga welcomed the Secretary General's initiative and expressed his keen interest in strengthening co-operation between the Republic of the Congo and the GECF. Both sides agreed to remain in close contact and continue consultations with a view to advancing their common objective.