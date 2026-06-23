Woodside and Alcoa agree new domestic gas supply

Woodside has signed a sale and purchase agreement with Alcoa of Australia for the portfolio supply of 31.1 PJ of domestic gas from Woodside’s Western Australian operations from 2027 – 2030.

Woodside Executive Vice President Marketing & Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Abbotsford, welcomed the new agreement with Alcoa, which builds upon a longstanding supplier-customer relationship.

“Woodside is continuing to bring gas to the Western Australian market, supporting local industries and contributing to the state’s energy security later this decade.

“This gas will be supplied to Alcoa’s Western Australian refineries, which provide thousands of local jobs and produce alumina, the feedstock for aluminium, a key material for the construction, manufacturing and energy sectors.

“The agreement again demonstrates the Western Australian domestic market is operating in a way which supports both gas producers and consumers. It also underlines the ongoing effectiveness of Western Australia’s domestic gas policy in providing stable and predictable policy settings that underpin the delivery of gas to major industrial users, enabling lower-emissions energy use in key processing sectors.”

The agreement follows the Western Australian state government’s approval in December 2025 extending the operation of the Pluto-Karratha Gas Plant Interconnector. That approval enables additional Pluto-sourced gas to be processed using existing capacity at the Karratha Gas Plant and brought to market quickly as new contracted domestic supply.