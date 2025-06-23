Woodside and JERA sign HOA

Woodside Energy Trading Singapore Pte Ltd and JERA Co., Inc. have entered into a non-binding heads of agreement (HOA) for the sale and purchase of LNG car-goes during Japan’s peak winter period. This agreement strengthens Woodside’s long-standing relationship with JERA and further supports Japan’s energy security.

The HOA reflects Woodside and JERA’s shared commitment to market-based arrangements that strengthen energy resilience and strategic preparedness, under a company-to-company discussion framework for enhanced co-operation on energy security established by the Government of Japan and the Japan Bank of International Cooperation (JBIC).

Under the HOA, Woodside will supply LNG cargoes on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis to Japan during the winter months (December to February) from 2027 for a period of at least five years, subject to contract.

Woodside Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Abbotsford, said: “This agreement not only strengthens our relationship with JERA, but also reinforces the critical role Woodside plays in supporting Japan’s energy security through the reliable supply of LNG. We look forward to further collaboration with Japanese partners as we progress towards the start-up of our new LNG projects, including the Scarborough Energy Project, where first cargo is targeted for 2H26.”

JERA Chief Low Carbon Fuel Officer, Ryosuke Tsugaru, commented: “It is critically important for JERA to secure LNG for the high-demand winter season. We are grateful for Woodside’s kind understanding and co-operation to reach this agreement, which will contribute to enhancing Japan’s energy security. We look forward to further developing our relationship with Woodside, our reliable partner.”

JBIC Deputy Governor, Kazuhiko Amakawa, stated: “We are pleased to welcome the agreement on the HOA, which is designed to address Japan’s peak LNG demand during the winter season. This important initiative builds upon the framework established between JBIC and Woodside. JBIC remains committed to supporting Japan’s energy security through diverse forms of engagement with the relevant stakeholders.”