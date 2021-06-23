Wärtsilä receives further orders for its LNG cargo handling system

The technology group Wärtsilä has received two more orders for its complete LNG cargo handling and fuel system. The contract has been awarded by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, the yard building two LNG bunkering vessels for which the Wärtsilä systems will be required. The 18 000 m3 capacity ships have been ordered by Korea based owners Pan Ocean and Korea Line LNG. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in May.

With LNG being increasingly used as an environmentally sustainable fuel for the global fleet, there is a growing need for specialised LNG bunkering vessels. Wärtsilä has extensive experience and deep know-how in designing and delivering advanced cargo handling systems for such vessels.

“We see an increasing adoption of LNG as fuel, and we are very pleased to have been selected for this project, which allows us to continue our role in developing the LNG infrastructure throughout all regions. Our unrivalled experience and market leading position in the small scale LNG segment and LNG bunkering designs was a key factor in securing these new orders,” explained Harald Øverland, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The complete Wärtsilä solution selected for these orders includes the system engineering and design, the boil-off gas (BOG) management control with an integrated fuel supply system, and the custody transfer system. The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard during the first half of 2022.