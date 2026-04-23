First LNG export cargo departs Golden Pass LNG

Golden Pass LNG, a joint venture between QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil, has announced the safe loading and departure of its first LNG export cargo from the Golden Pass LNG terminal in Sabine Pass, Texas. This achievement marks a major milestone toward full commercial operations, crowning the efforts of the Golden Pass workforce and support from shareholders.

“Today’s first LNG export cargo is a defining moment for Golden Pass, our workforce, the community, and the nation,” said Alex Savva, President and CEO of Golden Pass. “As we advance toward full commercial operations, we are proud to have commenced supplying reliable US LNG to the global market. I want to take this opportunity to thank the employees, contractors, regulators, community members, QatarEnergy, and ExxonMobil for their role and support in delivering this impactful milestone.”

Once fully operational, Golden Pass LNG expects to export approximately 18 million tpy of LNG.

“The successful commencement of LNG exports from our Sabine Pass terminal marks the fulfilment of the vision our shareholders – QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil – set in motion when they committed to this project years ago,” added Jeff Hammad, Chief Commercial Officer of Golden Pass LNG. “It’s incredibly rewarding to stand here now with Golden Pass delivering on that promise and shaping the future of global energy.”

Construction and commissioning continue on Trains 2 and 3, which are expected to come online in turn, following stable operation of Train 1.