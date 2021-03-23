SNC-Lavalin awarded contract by Vopak LNG

SNC-Lavalin has been awarded a framework contract to provide engineering and consultancy services to Vopak LNG in support of their LNG growth strategy.

The framework covers global onshore facilities, marine structures and offshore floating technologies, with SNC-Lavalin delivering a range of services including concept and feasibility studies, engineering for permitting, environmental assessments, front end engineering design (FEED), and Owner’s services through execution, commissioning, and start-up.

Work will be led by global teams and draw expertise from across the SNC-Lavalin Group in engineering disciplines, cost estimating and execution planning, ports and harbours, and permitting and consenting. The contract builds on previous work with Vopak’s LNG team in South East Asia.

Les Newman, Director, UK & Europe, Resources, at SNC-Lavalin said: “Securing this contract is recognition of our integrated engineering capability in oil and gas and maritime, as well as full discipline support from across the SNC-Lavalin Group.

“We look forward to supporting Vopak LNG’s further expansion of their LNG footprint around the world and continuing to develop a long-term relationship with the Vopak team.”

SNC-Lavalin has extensive experience in supporting and developing LNG projects including Singapore’s first LNG import terminal, Gorgon LNG in Australia and the Grain LNG import terminal in the UK.