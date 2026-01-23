BEST and Vitol announce of LNG sales agreement extension

Brunei Energy Services & Trading (BEST) and Vitol have announced the exten-sion of their LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA). This extension reinforces the strong, multi-year partnership between the two companies and underscores their shared commitment to global energy security.

The original agreement, signed in 2022 with deliveries commencing in 2023, established a supply of approximately 0.4 million tpy to Vitol’s Asian operations over a five-year term. Under the newly signed extension, BEST will continue to supply Vitol with up to four LNG cargoes per annum from 2028 – 2031.

Yang Mulia Hajah Sharidatul Maryani Binti Hj Md Saidin, Chief Executive Officer at BEST, commented: “We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with Vitol through this agreement extension. This milestone is a testament to the reliability of our operations and the strength of the relationship we have cultivated since 2022. By securing this extension into 2031, BEST continues to demonstrate its capability to meet the evolving needs of the global energy market while contributing to the long-term growth of Brunei’s energy sector. We look forward to a continued, mutually beneficial collaboration with Vitol.”

Pablo Galante Escobar, Head of LNG and EMEA Gas and Power at Vitol, added: “We are delighted to extend our long-term LNG SPA with BEST, a highly respected and important partner. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with BEST and Brunei Darussalam and working on further opportunities. Vitol is committed to offering reliable and flexible LNG solutions to customers worldwide.”