YPF signs MoU for LNG export to India

YPF has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (OIL), Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL), and Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Videsh Ltd (OVL) for the export of LNG with an estimated target of up to 10 million tpy. Additionally, the agreement includes co-operation on lithium and other critical minerals, as well as the exploration and production of hydrocarbons.

The signing ceremony in New Delhi was attended by the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Sinh Puri; the Secretary of Petroleum and Gas, Pankaj Jain; OIL's Executive Director of Business Development, Ranjan Goswami; GAIL's Executive Director of LNG, Satyabarata Bairagi; OVL's Vice President of Business Development, Swati Sathe; and YPF's President and CEO, Horacio Marín.

“It is a great satisfaction to advance with India in this agreement to potentially supply them with gas. We are convinced that the country has an opportunity to become an energy exporter and achieve the industry-wide goal of generating US$30 billion in revenue over the next 10 years,” said Marín. “I want to thank the commitment and dedication of the Argentine Ambassador in India and his entire team who were involved from the beginning and contributed to achieving this goal," Marín concluded. The signing of the MoU successfully concluded the tour that YPF's President began in January of this year through Israel, Korea, and Japan to generate interest and open these markets to gas produced from Vaca Muerta.