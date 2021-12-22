Sempra Infrastructure recognised with Excellence in LNG Award

Sempra Infrastructure has announced the company was recently presented with the Excellence in LNG Award at the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards ceremony in New York, US. Sempra Infrastructure was selected in recognition of its operational excellence, exemplary corporate innovation, leadership and company performance in the LNG category.

“We are honoured to receive this recognition. We are proud of the exemplary performance our team has shown, particularly during these challenging times and unprecedented circumstances for the energy industry,” said Justin Bird, Chief Executive Officer of Sempra Infrastructure. “Our commitment to safety and excellence remains strong as we continue to work on facilitating the energy transition by being a leader in the responsible development of lower-carbon energy infrastructure along the LNG value chain in North America.”

The category of Excellence in LNG is open to all players in the LNG value chain, including producers, buyers, portfolio players, traders, financial companies, shippers, and technology innovators.

Sempra Infrastructure has been developing LNG infrastructure for more than 15 years and has managed and operated more than 18 million tpy of LNG regasification capacity with an exemplary safety track record.

Last year, Cameron LNG, a Sempra Infrastructure joint venture, achieved a safety record of more than 89 million hours without a lost-time incident during construction and transition to operations of the three-train liquefaction facility. To date, Cameron LNG has exported more than 300 cargoes of LNG to approximately 30 countries worldwide, helping its allies meet their need for lower-carbon energy.

Additionally, Sempra Infrastructure’s liquefaction project in Mexico, ECA LNG Phase 1, was the only project in the world to achieve a Final Investment Decision (FID) in 2020. ECA LNG Phase 1 construction activities are under way and to date, it has achieved 1 million hours worked without a recordable safety incident.

The S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards 2021 winners, chosen from more than 300 nominated companies and four dozen countries, were selected from each corresponding group of finalists by the Global Energy Awards’ independent panel of judges.